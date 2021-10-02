Pinkvilla Exclusives Of The Week: Akshay Kumar & Raj Mehta’s reunion; Nitesh Tiwari shares update on Ramayana

’s reunion with director Raj Mehta

After Good Newwz, is all set to reunite with director Raj Mehta and producer for his next. Soon after the release of Good Newwz, Raj and Akshay had decided to collaborate again, and their next yet untitled film falls in the dramatic space with a strong dose of emotions. It is scheduled to go on the floors next year.

Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-after-good-newwz-akshay-kumar-reunite-raj-mehta-and-karan-johar-905785

on Race 4

In a conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Saif Ali Khan opened up on Race 4. “God knows. I have stopped thinking about these things. I was wondering what can be done with Race as sequels are so difficult to come with. You should ask Ramesh Ji, if he has the plans to continue it in a different direction. I don’t know if Race 4 makes…. We need to see what the script is and anyway, nobody has offered Race to me. Ramesh Ji is the best person to ask,” the actor had said.

Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-saif-ali-khan-race-4-bhoot-police-2-nobody-has-offered-race-me-looking-other-franchise-906840

Atrangi Re’s direct to digital release

Makers of this Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer have decided for a direct to digital premiere of Atrangi Re on Netflix. According to a source, the makers have been discussing different modes of release over the last few months, and even though the cinema halls have opened up, they feel that a direct OTT release will help the film reach its target audience.

Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusive-akshay-kumar-sara-ali-khan-dhanushs-atrangi-re-opts-direct-digital-premiere-netflix-905942

Marriage on the cards for & Suraj Nambiar

Amidst the wedding rumours that recently surfaced online, a source close to Mouni Roy informed Pinkvilla that, while marriage is definitely on the cards for the actress, it’s not happening in January 2022. Mouni will be the first person to announce whenever it happens.

Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/tv/news-gossip/exclusive-marriage-cards-mouni-roy-and-suraj-nambiar-not-january-2022-read-deets-908474

and ’s Jodhpur holiday deets

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were in Jodhpur earlier this week to celebrate the former’s 39th birthday. They have been wanting to take a small vacation for a while now, and Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the couple will be in Rajasthan for about three days. Their Jodhpur getaway was a last minute plan. The source also informed that they were not there to scout for their wedding location.

Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-here-s-all-you-need-know-about-ranbir-kapoor-and-alia-bhatt-s-jodhpur-holiday-deets-inside

Nitesh Tiwari shares update on Ramayana

While talking about his next directorial, Nitesh Tiwari had said that they are now preparing for the shoot of Ramayana. “Because it's such a massive and an ambitious project, it requires so much attention to detail that we do not want to leave any stone unturned,” the Dangal filmmaker had said. He had also commented on the rumoured casting of , Ranbir Kapoor and in the film. “I would not be able to comment on that at all. I would like to talk about it only when the time is right, and why wouldn’t we want to talk about it when the time is right?” Tiwari had questioned.

Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/ramayana-exclusive-nitesh-tiwari-says-they-re-prepping-shoot-reacts-hrithik-ranbir-s-casting-rumours