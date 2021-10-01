EXCLUSIVE: Marriage on the cards for Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, but not in January 2022; Read Deets

Mouni Roy has been in the news ever since reports of her marriage to rumoured beau Suraj Nambiar started doing the rounds earlier today. Reportedly, while speaking to a newspaper in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, Roy’s cousin Vidyut Roysarkar informed that the actress will tie the knot with Suraj in January next year. Mouni’s relative also added that the wedding will take place either in Dubai or Italy, and will be followed by another function in Cooch Behar. While the actress has maintained her silence on these speculations, Pinkvilla has a new update to share.

A source close to the actress informed that reports of Mouni getting married to Suraj in January 2022 are false. “Marriage is definitely on the cards for Mouni, however it’s not happening in January. Whenever it happens, Mouni will be the first person to announce it herself,” adds the source. Mouni and Suraj have been spotted together a couple of times earlier, however the actress has always refrained from talking about it.

In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror in 2019, Mouni had desimmised the rumours of dating Suraj Nambiar. “People who matter know I'm single and it's not about the shortage of time because you can compartmentalise your life. But I need to meet the right person, I can't just pick someone and start dating. At the moment I'm grateful for this window (movies) that has opened in my life. I don't think I should throw it away by not giving my 100 percent to it,” she had said.

On the work front, Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which also features , and Amitabh Bachchan.

