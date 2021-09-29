EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan on Race 4 & Bhoot Police 2: ‘Nobody has offered Race to me, looking at the other one’

is clearly enjoying his phase as an actor at the moment. With successful projects like Sacred Games, Tanhaji and Bhoot Police under his kitty, he is all charged up for Vikram Vedha remake with Hrithik Roshan and Adipurush with Prabhas. There’s also Rahul Dholakia’s Fire with Excel Entertainment. While Saif is excited about his entire line up, he is looking forward to the Bhoot Police sequel in specific.

For those unaware, Saif has been keen to make Bhoot Police since 2016 and it finally saw the day of light in 2021. “I am looking forward to some meetings with the production house to find out the future they are seeing in the Bhoot Police franchise and the direction they are looking to take it in. There’s a lot of potential. One can send these guys on any kind of adventure with all kinds of supernatural crazy things happening around,” he informs.

He adds. “If we can nail the kid friendly space of horror comedy, (it would be amazing). I have got a small son and I am more conscious in getting that genre right. He (Taimur) liked the film too.” Bhoot Police aside, there’s another Ramesh Taurani franchise that one associates Saif with. And it’s none other than Race. According to sources, Race 4 is in the making.

Ask Saif, if he is a part of Race 4 and he signs off, “God knows. I have stopped thinking about these things. I was wondering what can be done with Race as sequels are so difficult to come with. You should ask Ramesh Ji, if he has the plans to continue it in a different direction. I don’t know if Race 4 makes…. We need to see what the script is and anyway, nobody has offered Race to me. Ramesh Ji is the best person to ask.” Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan on Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan: ‘Vikram is dynamic, confident, and intelligent’