Pinkvilla Exclusives Of The Week: Sunil Grover in Shah Rukh Khan's next; Ishaan Khatter to play Dhyan Chand

Abhishek Bachchan opts out of John Abraham's Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake

Pinkvilla was the first to report that John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan are reuniting on the official remake of Prithviraj and Biju Menon’s Malayalam hit, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The development was confirmed by Abhishek Bachchan too in an interview. However, now we have exclusively learnt that the reunion is not happening as Abhishek has walked out of the film.

Ajith Kumar to wrap up Valimai on September 3

On August 2, Boney Kapoor released the first single, Naaga Vera Maari, from Thala Ajith’s upcoming action thriller, Valimai. After a long wait, the fans finally got an update on the film. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the final schedule of Valimai began yesterday at a small town in Moscow and will be wrapped up by September 3.

Bell Bottom 2 in the works

It has been a week since the release of the fronted, Bell Bottom, directed by Ranjit Tewari. We got in touch with the writers of the film, Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh recently, who revealed that the team is indeed planning a sequel to Bell Bottom. “We have been discussing ideas to take it forward because Akshay sir is really fond of the film and wants to create a franchise of it,” says Aseem Arrora.

Neena Gupta to feature alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Sooraj Barjatya’s next

Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher are teaming up for Sooraj Barjatya’s next directorial, titled Oonchai. We also informed that the premise of this film is set against the backdrop of friendship. And now, we have learnt that the newest addition to the already prestigious cast is veteran actress, Neena Gupta.

Sunil Grover teams up with in Atlee’s next

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s collaboration has been in the news for a while now and the yet untitled film is finally all set to go on floors by October 2021. Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that lady superstar, Nayanthara has been signed on to play the female lead of the action-packed entertainer. And now, we have learnt that the makers have signed Sunil Grover to play a key role in this film.

Besides , Ketan Mehta to make a film on Usha Mehta

Pinkvilla had recently reported that Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is developing a movie based on the life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta. To be directed by Kannan Iyer, who is also co writing the script with Darab Farooqui, the film will be based on the play - Khar Khar, penned by Amatya Goradia and Pritesh Sodha. We have now learnt that National Award winning filmmaker Ketan Mehta is also making a film on Usha Mehta’s life, who also is his aunt.

Ishaan Khatter to play hockey legend Dhyan Chand

We have learnt that Ishaan Khatter has been roped in to play Dhyan Chand in Chaubey’s next. “The makers felt that Ishaan will suit the part well, while the actor is also extremely excited to play such an important character. Ishaan has agreed to be a part of the project, however, he is yet to sign on the dotted line. As of now, the plan is to take the film on floors next year,” informs a source close to the development.

Ali Fazal and Vishal Bhardwaj team up

While there is already a lot of buzz around this upcoming Vishal Bhardwaj production titled Kuttey, Pinkvilla also has an interesting update on his next directorial. We have learnt that the National Award winning filmmaker has signed the leading man for his next.

