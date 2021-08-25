EXCLUSIVE: Ishaan Khatter to headline Abhishek Chaubey’s Dhyan Chand biopic; Read Deets

While rumours of filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey directing hockey legend Dhyan Chand’s biopic had been doing the rounds for a long time, in December last year producer Ronnie Screwvala officially announced the film on social media. “1500+ goals, 3 Olympic gold medals, and a story of India’s pride. It gives us immense pleasure to announce our next with #AbhishekChaubey - a biopic on the Hockey Wizard of India- #DHYANCHAND,” he had written on Twitter. Pinkvilla now has a new update on this much awaited biopic.

We have learnt that Ishaan Khatter has been roped in to play Dhyan Chand in Chaubey’s next. “The makers felt that Ishaan will suit the part well, while the actor is also extremely excited to play such an important character. Ishaan has agreed to be a part of the project, however, he is yet to sign on the dotted line. As of now, the plan is to take the film on floors next year,” informs a source close to the development.

Interestingly, Ishaan is also doing another film with Screwvala called Pippa, that also features Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli. Ishaan had also assisted Chaubey on Udta Punjab, which was headlined by , Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh.

In a statement given to Hindustan Times earlier, Chaubey had said, “Dhyan Chand is one of the greatest hockey players in the history of our national sport, and it’s a matter of pride to direct his biopic. We had a massive amount of research material in hand, and honestly, every achievement of his life deserves a separate story in itself.” Meanwhile, Ishaan also has Phone Bhoot in the pipeline with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

We even reached out to Ishaan and Abhishek, however, they chose not to respond.

