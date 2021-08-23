EXCLUSIVE: Ali Fazal to feature in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next directorial; Read Deets

Pinkvilla was the first to report that will feature in acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan’s directorial debut, which Vishal is producing too. Today, the film was officially announced, and besides the Ki & Ka actor, this thriller will also feature , Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma and Radhika Madan. In fact, when Aasmaan shared the film’s first look on Instagram, Arjun was quick to comment stating, “Shuroo karo... jaldi…”.

While there is already a lot of buzz around this upcoming Vishal Bhardwaj production titled Kuttey, Pinkvilla also has an interesting update on his next directorial. We have learnt that the National Award winning filmmaker has signed the leading man for his next. “Vishal will be directing an action-drama next, and has signed Ali Fazal for the same. This is the first time that Vishal and Ali will be working together, and they are really looking forward to it. Meanwhile, work on pre production and casting for other characters is underway,” informs a source close to the development.

Vishal’s last directorial was Pataakha in 2018, which was headlined by Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover. “Vishal is looking forward to directing again. For now, they are planning to kickstart the film by the year-end,” adds the source. Meanwhile, last year Ali was seen in Mirzapur 2, and more recently had featured in Netflix’s Ray. He has Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile in the pipeline too, which also features Gal Gadot.

We reached out to Vishal Bhardwaj for confirmation, however, we are yet to receive a response.

