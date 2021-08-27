EXCLUSIVE: Besides Karan Johar, Ketan Mehta to also make a film on freedom fighter Usha Mehta’s life

Pinkvilla had recently reported that Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is developing a movie based on the life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta. To be directed by Kannan Iyer, who is also co writing the script with Darab Farooqui, the film will be based on the play - Khar Khar, penned by Amatya Goradia and Pritesh Sodha. We have now learnt that National Award winning filmmaker Ketan Mehta is also making a film on Usha Mehta’s life, who also is his aunt.

“Ketan Mehta knows a lot about Usha Mehta’s life, and wants to make a film to pay a tribute to his aunt. He is currently working on the script, and will decide on the casting and shooting schedule soon,” informs a source close to the development. Even in the past, Ketan Mehta has made a couple of biographical films including, the starrer Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Manjhi – The Mountain Man which was headlined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal’s Sardar - which had even bagged the National Award for Best Film On National Integration.

Usha Mehta is known for setting up the Congress Radio - an underground radio station, which was in operation during the Quit India Movement. She is also the recipient of Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award of India.

Meanwhile, Ketan Mehta’s last directorial Toba Tek Singh was released in 2018. The film was reportedly based on Saadat Hassan Manto's short story by the same, and had featured Pankaj Kapur and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles.

We even reached out to Ketan Mehta, however he chose not to respond.

