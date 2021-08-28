EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan opts out of John Abraham's Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake directed by Jagan Shakti

Pinkvilla was the first to report that John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan are reuniting on the official remake of Prithviraj and Biju Menon’s Malayalam hit, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The development was confirmed by Abhishek Bachchan too in an interview. However, now we have exclusively learnt that the reunion is not happening as Abhishek has walked out of the film.

“The reports of John and Abhishek’s reunion had created a positive chatter in the industry as their chemistry was widely appreciated in Dostana. The prep-work had begun and director, Jagan Shakti was all geared up to take it on floors in the month of November. However, just a couple of weeks back, Abhishek Bachchan conveyed to John and the entire team about his reservations of coming on board the film,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that after a couple of meetings, the team amicably decided to part ways.

“Abhishek is no longer a part of this film. He was also supremely excited for the reunion with John, but some things are just not meant to happen, till they actually happen. He hopes to team up with John on another project soon,” the source added. John, Jagan and the team of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake are now on the lookout for a replacement to Abhishek.

“The script is locked and the team is still committed to commence shooting from November. They are talking to some actors from Bollywood and the cast will be locked soon. Jagan Shakti has wonderfully adapted the story of Malayalam film for the Hindi audience. He is also keeping a close eye on the Pawan Kalyan fronted Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum and intends to include some larger-than-life moments in the Hindi version,” the source concluded.

Meanwhile, John Abraham is currently juggling between the shoots of Ek Villain 2 and Pathan. He is expected to air-dash to Spain soon for the final schedule of Pathan with and . Abhishek on the other hand has two films ready for release, Bob Biswas and Dasvi. He is presently shooting for Oththa Seruppu Size 7 in Chennai. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on John and Abhishek.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Dostana pair is back. Abhishek Bachchan teams up with John Abraham on Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake