Priyanka Chopra to meet Vishal Bhardwaj, SLB to discuss possible collaborations during India visit; EXCLUSIVE
Priyanka Chopra’s association with Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali goes back a long way.
Ever since Priyanka Chopra shared earlier today on Instagram that she is coming back to Mumbai after almost three years, her fans have been ecstatic about the news. During this trip, Priyanka will adhere to a lot of personal and professional commitments, which will include hearing a few scripts as well. Her last Hindi film outing was Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar, and her admirers are keen to see her in another Bollywood film. Pinkvilla has learnt that PeeCee will be meeting ace filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for discussing possible collaborations during her visit.
“Priyanka’s association with Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali goes back a long way, and they have been meaning to collaborate for another project for a long time now. The directors have also shared a few ideas and stories with Priyanka, and she will be meeting them during this trip to take the conversations forward. However, this isn’t a very long trip and her plan is to accommodate as much as she can during this visit,” informs a source close to the development.
Priyanka’s association with Vishal and Sanjay
While Priyanka and Vishal have earlier worked together on 7 Khoon Maaf and Kaminey, she has done Bajirao Mastani with Bhansali, and had also made a special appearance in his Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, which was headlined by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. PeeCee was also to work with Bhansali on his production - the Sahir Ludhianvi biopic, but the project didn’t materialise.
Furthermore, Priyanka Chopra has already committed herself to Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. That is likely to roll next year.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra and YRF part ways amicably, actress moves out of its talent management agency