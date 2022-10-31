EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra and YRF part ways amicably, actress moves out of its talent management agency

Parineeti Chopra is one of the leading actresses in the film industry, and right from her first movie - Maneesh Sharma’s Ladies vs Ricky Bahl - has been associated with Yash Raj Films (YRF), and its talent management wing. They have collaborated on many projects, including Habib Faisal’s Ishaqzaade and Maneesh’s Shuddh Desi Romance. Pinkvilla has now heard that the actress is moving out of YRF’s talent management agency, however it’s all done amicably.

“Parineeti and YRF go back a long way, and the production house is like a home for her. So there is no animosity involved here. She wanted to explore other avenues, and is moving to another talent management agency,” informs a source close to the development. Before becoming an actress, Parineeti was a part of YRF’s marketing and public relations division, and had even won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.