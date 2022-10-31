EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra and YRF part ways amicably, actress moves out of its talent management agency
Parineeti Chopra had made her acting debut with Yash Raj Films’ Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.
Parineeti Chopra is one of the leading actresses in the film industry, and right from her first movie - Maneesh Sharma’s Ladies vs Ricky Bahl - has been associated with Yash Raj Films (YRF), and its talent management wing. They have collaborated on many projects, including Habib Faisal’s Ishaqzaade and Maneesh’s Shuddh Desi Romance. Pinkvilla has now heard that the actress is moving out of YRF’s talent management agency, however it’s all done amicably.
“Parineeti and YRF go back a long way, and the production house is like a home for her. So there is no animosity involved here. She wanted to explore other avenues, and is moving to another talent management agency,” informs a source close to the development. Before becoming an actress, Parineeti was a part of YRF’s marketing and public relations division, and had even won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.
Upcoming projects
Meanwhile, Parineeti will next be seen in filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Sarika. While sharing Uunchai’s trailer recently, Parineeti had written on Twitter, “A feeling that can’t be put in words. An energy that will stay with me for a lifetime. It’s special. It’s #Uunchai!” Parineeti is also a part of Capsule Gill with Akshay Kumar.
Yash Raj Films on the other hand has Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3, and Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s debut movie - Maharaja - in the pipeline.
