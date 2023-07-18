Ramayana EXCLUSIVE: Makers plan test shoot for this Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Yash starrer

Director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, reportedly headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Yash is one of the most awaited films. While this upcoming live action trilogy has been in the news for its casting, in an earlier exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Madhu Mantena who is backing the project with Namit Malhotra, had confirmed that the movie will roll in the last quarter of 2023. Pinkvilla now has another interesting update on this project. As far as the prep is concerned, the makers have already set the ball rolling and according to a source they will also be doing an important test shoot this month.

“The pre-production work on Ramayana has begun in full swing. From multiple looks tests, to set designs, VFX, narrative - all of it is being discussed at the same time with multiple stakeholders. As an immediate step, the makers are putting up a small set in Filmcity, the construction of which has already begun. They are doing this to make sure that they get the look and feel of the set right. The makers are being extremely cautious, and don’t want to leave any stone unturned in portraying the story in its most authentic way. The test shoot is scheduled for the end of July, tentatively July 28. However, it is yet unclear about which actor will be a part of this exercise,” informs a source close to the development.

Alia Bhatt’s casting

Interestingly, Alia Bhatt has recently joined the cast, and is working out on her dates to accommodate the film. Reports of her being a part of the movie started doing the rounds last month after the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress was spotted with Nitesh Tiwari.

Ramayana is being mounted on a large scale, as qualified professionals from around the globe are closely working with the Bawaal director, with an intention to help him bring his vision to life.

We reached out to the official representatives of Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra for a confirmation. However, we are yet to hear back from them.

