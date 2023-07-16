EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh turn showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's The Bridal Couture Show

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are currently gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The duo is reuniting after the success of their first film, Gully Boy. The audience is eagerly waiting to watch them on the big screen yet again. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. Ahead of the release, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Alia and Ranveer will walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh set to dazzle the ramp for Manish Malhotra

Ace designer Manish Malhotra is all set to showcase his new collection at The Bridal Couture Show. It is all set to take place on July 20 in Mumbai. A source told Pinkvilla that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer and Alia will grace the ramp and turn showstoppers for Manish. As they are coming together on the ramp, it will be a visual treat for all the fans out there.

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Alia will be promoting their film with Karan across 5 cities in India. A source earlier informed Pinkvilla that the trio is getting ready for a 5-city tour. The campaign will begin in Baroda and it will go on for around 10 days. They will be seen interacting with fans and also release a few songs of their film to raise the curiosity and excitement around the film. The trailer was launched recently and it left netizens mighty impressed. It seems like a perfect blend of humor, emotions, drama and entertainment. Even the songs have been receiving a thumbs up from the audience. People have been going gaga over their latest song, What Thumka? Karan and Alia have been sharing fan-made dance videos on their Instagram stories. All-in-all, the entire team is leaving no stone unturned to promote their highly anticipated film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The rom-com is all set to hit theatres on July 28.