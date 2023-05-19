EXCLUSIVE: Here’s what Ranbir Kapoor is now obsessed with, Deets Inside

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest actors in India, and is currently riding high on his back-to-back successes of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva and Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. His next is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, for which he is shooting and simultaneously dubbing as well. So while a lot is happening on his professional front, we have learnt that the actor has developed a new interest in his personal space. While everyone is aware about RK’s love for football, Pinkvilla has learnt that Ranbir is now learning another sport too.

“Ranbir has developed a keen interest in Golf, and indulges in the game whenever he is abroad. He has always liked the sport, but has started practicing it more often now. He doesn’t get the time to play regularly in Mumbai, but is trying to work out a plan to include it in his schedule. His love for sports is known to everyone, and is excited to try his hand at Golf now,” informs a source in the know. Meanwhile, Ranbir is already a part of producer Bunty Walia’s All Star Football Club, and he along with other celebrities is often spotted practicing the sport in the maximum city.

Future projects

Furthermore, on the work front, it is yet unclear on what would RK star in post Animal. There are several rumours, including of films with Nitesh Tiwari and Luv Ranjan. However, there is no official confirmation on the same as yet. In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor had shared that post Animal he plans to take a break. “Well, I hope I like something soon but I am happy with this break as I have just become a father so I will get some time to spend with my daughter. And nothing has really appealed to me and I do not want to be one of those actors who just sign films to make money unless I really like something,” he had shared.

