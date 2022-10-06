Sidharth Malhotra on challenges faced as an outsider: Can’t fall back on anyone blindly; EXCLUSIVE

Sidharth Malhotra, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Student Of The Year alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, has come a long way in his career. In the span of 10 years, the actor has proved his mettle as an actor in films such as Kapoor and Sons, Shershaah, and many more. In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Sidharth Malhotra opened up about dealing with self-doubt, and how challenging it is to sustain in the film industry as an outsider. He also shared that when a film doesn’t work, a lot is written about the actors, which can take a toll on one’s mental health.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sidharth Malhotra was asked if he faces self-doubt during testing times, especially since he doesn’t hail from a film background and doesn’t have anyone to fall back on. Sidharth replied, “Of course.” He said that for people who come from the outside to a new city, sustaining in the film industry is challenging. “Sometimes you feel in the early stages of your career you're a small part of the film. You can't do more than just give your scene and shots. The director is shooting it, the editor is editing it, producers presenting it. You have very little to do apart from that day of work on set. That's why you don't have control over the fate of the film. So I feel at that times when films don't go your way, there are so many opinions in our media and so much written so quickly it is bound to play on your head,” said Sidharth.

Sidharth said that especially for outsiders, it is very difficult to sustain in Bollywood unless they are being loved by the audience. “If you don't get that appreciation and love, you really can't fall back on anyone blindly to work with you. I've only made association with people because they've liked some of my films, or they feel I'm fit for that role. It's not like there have been some easy films to gauge and just get. Every film has been a conversation- some have worked, some haven’t, but the inherent love of the audience or the likability that the audience gives you is the only thing that you hold on to as an actor who comes fresh into the business,” he said.

He further added, “Yes, it’s very challenging, it takes a toll on your mental health, and your morale. It takes a while to get your affairs in order back and focus on your craft and what you have at present. I keep telling my family this is where my slightly stubborn attitude has come in handy because it’s very difficult to beat someone who doesn't stop trying.”

H3: Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen next in Thank God, alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. It is scheduled to release on 25 October 2022. He also has Dharma Productions' Yodha which also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles. Apart from these projects, Sidharth Malhotra will also be seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, and Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra opens up on his struggling days: Nobody believed me that I will be actor