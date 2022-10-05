EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra opens up on his struggling days: Nobody believed me that I will be actor

Sidharth Malhotra today is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. The actor, who made his debut in acting with Student Of The Year, has come a long way in his career. The film also starred Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. But before acting, he began his career as a model. The actor left it in between to pursue his dreams. However, today after completing 10 years in the industry, he believes that entertaining people is a big task. He even recalled his journey and how he managed to sustain himself. Talking to Pinkvilla he opened up on his struggling days.

The Thank God actor said, “Oh no not at all I think for me it was very daunting to be on such a massive set in the first place. It's like a very far-fetched dream to stay in New Delhi and believe in a service background household middle-class household to believe that you become an actor and be on the big screen. They used to make on me. My family never used to take me seriously. Because it was not something I was open about it as I was a kid. I wasn’t like there. It was only in my late teens I started facing still cameras and all and then that whole thing. People started seeing different aspects.”

He further said, “For me being on that first film, you know getting such massive launch is a big milestone in my life. Now when I look back at 10 years okay great I thought that was the difficult part to get in there. But then I realise the struggles one has to be or go through to sustain themselves. It’s a big task to entertain this country and be in this business.”

His first pay:

Sidharth also revealed that he received his first amount of Rs 7000 which he gave to his mother. He said that he did not have an account.

Thank God and Ram Setu:

Thank God starring Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn is releasing on October 25 and Ram Setu also. Speaking on the clash, he said that it completely depends on the audience. He even wished good luck to Akshay Kumar's starrer. The teaser of Akshay Kumar has already been released. . Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Thank God:

Sidharth Malhotra called Thank God a relatable story. “The first script that I feel that I, you know, I heard from start to finish, I knew that time it made me laugh and it has a wonderful message by the end. And I knew director Indra Kumar. As I myself have a grip on comedy which I have not completely dive into may be. I am looking forward to this Diwali that people get to see Thank God,” the actor added.

Upcoming projects:

The actor will be next seen in Mission Majnu, Yodha, and Indian Police Force, a web series by Rohit Shetty. The series also stars Shilpa Shetty and will be streamed on Amazon Prime.

