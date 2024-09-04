EXCLUSIVE: Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik reveals if he is planning to expand universe with Akshay Kumar; 'Sab kuch pata chalega jab hum...'

Amar Kaushik, who first made waves with his 2018 directorial debut Stree, is now riding high on the success of its sequel, Stree 2. The horror-comedy, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has quickly become a hot topic. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla,he opened up about various topics, including whether Akshay Kumar’s cameo in the film might be expanded in future projects.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Amar Kaushik was asked about his plans to expand his film universe, particularly regarding Akshay Kumar, who made a cameo in Stree 2. The post-credits scene hinted at a larger role for Akshay in future installments. In response, the director said, “I don't know actually right now. It's all because he hasn't heard of anything. Unko kuch pata nahi hai. Maine unko kabhi kuch bataya hai. Humne unse sirf iski baat kari thi. Unko ek basic idea diya hua hai.” (He doesn't know anything. I haven't told him anything. We had only talked about this. He has a basic idea).

Watch the full interview here:

Further, he added, “But jab paper pe likhenge na, woh kis tarah se khil ke aata hai. Woh character mazedaar hai, nahi mazedaar hai. Kon karega. Uski backstory hai ki nahi hai. Uski jarurat bhi hai ya nahi hai. Sab kuch pata chalega jab hum likhna chalu karenge.” (But when we write on paper, how he plays around, whether the character is fun or not fun. Who will do it, if it has a backstory or not, if it needs it or not, we will know everything when we start writing).

Amar Kaushik also mentioned that he would only consider involving Akshay Kumar if the idea arises 'organically'. He said, “Organically agar aayega toh mei pakka le ke aaunga aur phir jaunga sir ke pass. Nahi aayega toh mei nahi jaunga. Abhi iss tarike se nahi socha hai. Aur agar socha bhi hai toh mei nahi baatunga. Aur nahi socha hai toh bhi nahi bolunga. Kyunki jo maza dekh ke aata hai na uska maza chala jaata hai.” (If it comes organically, I will definitely bring it and then go to sir. If it doesn't come, I won't go. I haven't thought like this. And if I thought, I won't tell. And if I didn't think, I wouldn't say it as well. Because the fun that comes after seeing that fun goes away).

The Stree 2 director described working with Akshay Kumar as a matter of 'destiny.' He also revealed that Akshay added some spontaneous, fun elements to his scenes that weren’t part of the original script.

Meanwhile, Stree 2 marks the beginning of the Maddock Supernatural Universe (MSU), which continues with Bhediya and Munjya. In addition to Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, the film features key performances by Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and others. Varun Dhawan makes a notable extended cameo as Bhediya in the film’s climax, and Tamannaah Bhatia also appears in a special role, apart from Akshay Kumar.

