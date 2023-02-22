TJMM EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's song Show Me The Thumka features 1200 dancers on set

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been winning hearts with their chemistry in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar . Ever since the trailer has been released fans have been loving every bit of it. Recently the third song from the film was out and we bet fans are still grooving to it. This song is infused with desi charm, starring Ranbir & Shraddha. With both Makkaar and Jhoothi dancing on high energy, with a catchy choreography, along with 1200 dancers in the background, it was definitely not an easy way for Ganesh Acharya, but he being a master of his style he did it all. The song is made on a huge magnitude, maintaining the shaadi vibes and delivering yet another hook step after the success of ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’, the makers are only amping up audiences’ interest in the film.

In less than 24 hours ‘Show Me The Thumka’ has taken social media and fans by storm and there is no doubt that the netizens are already loving it. Talking about the song, a source informed saying “Show Me The Thumka is full of grandeur and magnificence. We had 1200 dancers on board and the entire song was shot in the quintessential Ganesh Acharya style. As much as groovy those dance steps of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are, Ganesh has made it look equally cool, fun and trendy, making 1200 dancers dance in soaking it, its something only he could pull off."

‘Show Me The Thumka’ has already done a number on the audience and is turning into a big hit, just like other big hits ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ and ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’. The hook step of this song is already a big hit amongst the audience and everybody is trying to make their own versions of it.