EXCLUSIVE: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on their constant pregnancy rumours: It is irritating

In our new episode of Love Talkies, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover get candid about their love journey. They also revealed who reacts dangerously to pregnancy rumours between the two. Read.

When Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover decided to tie the knot, everyone in the showbiz were surprised. It's been four years since then and the two continue to make fans gush over them. They keep goofing around and it is indeed a sight to behold. In our new episode for Love Talkies, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover share their love story, the struggles they have endured together and their believe in love. The duo also revealed who reacts to their pregnancy rumours. Speaking about whose most likely to react 'dangerously' to pregnancy rumours, Bipasha said that naturally, it will be her because she is the one who is rumoured to be carrying it. "Every time I gain a little weight, they make me pregnant. It is irritating," she laughed and Karan quipped, "I always say I am pregnant but no one believes me." The duo is surely one of a kind and we were totally thrilled to share their love story with the world.

Bipasha, in recent interviews, opened up on pregnancy and revealed that Karan and she have been considering adoption. "Bhagwaan jo chahega wo ho jayega. And even if the child didn’t happen, it is okay. There are many children in our country, we can take care of them as well; we are fortunate. There are so many children in the country, who do not get facilities; it is also our responsibility to provide facilities to those children. Let’s see what happens in the future," she answered.

