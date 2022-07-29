EXCLUSIVE: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover expecting their first child

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the most loved couples in B-town. The duo met on the sets of Bhushan Patel’s 2015 horror film, Alone, and got married in April 2016 in the presence of their family and close friends. We have now learnt that Bipasha and Karan are expecting their first child. The duo will be making an official announcement soon. According to a source close to the actor-couple, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are in a very happy space, and are excited to become parents soon.

On their anniversary earlier this year, Bipasha had taken to social media to express her love for the Dill Mill Gayye actor. “Thank you @iamksgofficial, for my smile on my face and in my eyes. From the day I met you it’s become brighter by a gazillion times. I love you now and beyond forever,” she captioned a video. Karan too wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for being mine and making me the luckiest, most joyful and the most loved person in the whole wide world! @bipashabasu I sleep every night thinking that I can’t possibly love you any more and then I wake up every morning feeling how silly I was last night because I definitely love you so much more now! It’s a vicious cycle! Happy 6th Anniversary my love!”

On the work front, Karan was last seen in the web series, Qubool Hai 2.0 with Surbhi Jyoti, while Bipasha had featured in the crime-thriller miniseries, Dangerous.

We reached out to both Bipasha and Karan. However, we haven’t heard back from them as yet.

