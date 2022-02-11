Valentine’s Day Exclusive: Bipasha Basu reacts to questions about starting a family with Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the most popular and gorgeous couples in B’Town. The lovebirds often paint the town red with their mushy posts and pictures with each other on social media, while fans swoon over them. With Valentine’s Day being around the corner, it was only fitting that we talk to Bipasha and Karan about their relationship, marriage, and more. In a recent and exclusive, Valentine’s Day special chat with us, Bipasha and Karan opened up about a lot of things, including how they react to speculations regarding them starting a family.

When asked about how Bipasha and Karan tackle questions about starting a family that come their way either through media or their extended family, the actress replied that they don’t tackle them at all. She further said that they let them believe what they want to, and focus on the positives. “We don’t tackle them. We let them believe when I am pregnant, when I am not pregnant, when I am again pregnant, and not pregnant, and still I am pregnant and the kid has still not come out but I am still pregnant, I am not pregnant.”

Bipasha further expressed that she believes it’s not a bad thing and that people are wishing well for them. “I just believe, you know, people are wishing me well. They want us to have a family. So it’s not a bad thing so you have to look at it like that and not take it so seriously. It’s not such a…it’s not a bad thing that they are wishing upon me, so it’s fine. In a way, you have to take always the positive out of whatever’s being said,” Bipasha stated.

