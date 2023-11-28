Top 10 best Bollywood bodybuilder actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and more

Many individuals want to enter the Bollywood industry and become superstars. However, debuting in Bollywood and achieving superstardom are two different things. Prominent Bollywood actors have put in a lot of effort to achieve success in the film industry. We all love to see our favorite heroes flaunt their chiseled bodies on-screen. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, John Abraham to many more, here are a list of 10 best Bollywood bodybuilder actors who motivate young generation.

Here's a list of 10 Bollywood bodybuilder actors

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Birthdate: November 2, 1965

November 2, 1965 Birthplace: New Delhi

Shah Rukh Khan, also known as SRK, is an Indian actor and film producer who works in Hindi films. Referred to as the Baadshah of Bollywood and King Khan in the media, he has acted in over 90 films and won numerous accolades. The actor has been awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India, as well as the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and the Legion of Honor by the Government of France. Khan has a significant following among the Indian diaspora in Asia and worldwide.

Shah Rukh is one of the best bodybuilder actors in Bollywood. His shirtless scenes in the song Dard-E-Disco from Om Shanti Om is still alive in everyone’s hearts. Bollywood's romantic king Shah Rukh Khan is one of the best body actors in Bollywood. He has flaunted his six-pack abs in several films including the blockbuster Happy New Year, Pathan, etc.

2. Salman Khan

Birthdate: December 27, 1965

December 27, 1965 Birthplace: Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Salman Khan is an Indian actor, film producer and television personality who mainly works in Hindi films. In a career spanning more than three decades, Khan has received numerous awards, including two National Film Awards as a film producer. Bollywood’s Bhaijaan is noted in the media as one of the most commercially successful actors in Indian cinema.

Salman is the first Bollywood superstar to undergo a dramatic transformation from his previous look. His journey from modest looks to becoming one of Bollywood's top bodybuilders is truly impressive.

3. John Abraham

Birthdate: December 17, 1972

December 17, 1972 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra

John Abraham is an Indian actor and film producer who works in Hindi films. Known for his stoic action hero persona, he is the recipient of a National Film Award. Abraham has appeared on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2017. He gained further success with the action film Dhoom (2004) and expanded to comedic roles in Garam Masala (2005), Taxi No. 9211 (2006), and Dostana (2008). He also starred in the critically acclaimed dramas Water (2005), Kabul Express (2006) and New York (2009).

John has one of the best physiques in Bollywood. He is a famous Bollywood bodybuilder and actor. He was the first to start the 6-pack abs trend in Hindi cinema. The actor’s fit physique in movies like Dhoom and Force were really impressive.

4. Hrithik Roshan

Birthdate: January 10, 1974

January 10, 1974 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Hrithik Roshan is an Indian Bollywood actor. Roshan appeared as a child actor in many films in the 1980s and also as an assistant director in the 1990s. He made his film debut in his father Rakesh Roshan’s film, Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai in 2000 opposite Ameesha Patel who also made her debut. His performance in the movie was widely appreciated. The actor then appeared in Krrish, Dhoom 2, and many more.

Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly one of the most handsome men in the world and is considered one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He is ranked among the top Indian bodybuilder actors. For his role as a superhero in the movie Krrish 3, Hrithik Roshan enlisted the services of Krish Gethin as his trainer. He underwent a grueling 12-week training program and transformed his body into a superhero. At the time of the movie's release, the audience was extremely impressed with his fitness level

5. Tiger Shroff

Birthdate: March 2, 1990

March 2, 1990 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Tiger Shroff is an Indian actor who works in Hindi films. Born to actors Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Dutt, he made his acting debut with the action-romance Heropanti (2014). Shroff starred in the commercially successful films Baaghi (2016), Baaghi 2 (2018), and War (2019), which established him as an action star. In 2019, Shroff co-founded the mixed martial arts organization Matrix Fight Night (MFN).

Tiger Shroff has secured a place in the list of top 10 bodybuilders of Bollywood for his exceptional dedication to fitness and training. What sets him apart from his peers is that he performs his stunts himself, which is evident from his roles in movies like Baaghi, Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. His impressive body and amazing stunts in these movies are proof of his fitness level. Additionally, he is an outstanding dancer.

6. Varun Dhawan

Birthdate: April 24, 1987

April 24, 1987 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Varun Dhawan is an Indian actor who works in Hindi movies. Varun began his work in film industry in 2010 with the movie My Name Is Khan. He debuted his career as a lead role with Student of the Year with Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. He became famous with lots of other movies such as the romantic comedies Main Tera Hero (2014), Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017).

Varun Dhawan has made it to the list of top 10 bodybuilders in Bollywood as he has set an amazing example for the younger generation. Earlier, he was overweight but now his body has changed.

7. Karan Singh Grover

Birthdate: February 23, 1982

February 23, 1982 Birthplace: New Delhi

Karan Singh Grover also known by the initialism KSG is an Indian model and actor. The husband of Bipasha Basu is known for his work in Indian television series such as Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai. He has also starred in the Indian films Alone and Hate Story 3.

Karan Singh Grover possesses impressive body proportions. This bodybuilder and actor reportedly works out in the gym for about four hours every day, serving as an inspiration to individuals, especially youngsters, who aim to achieve a toned body.

8. Ajay Devgn

Birthdate: April 2, 1969

April 2, 1969 Birthplace: Amritsar

Ajay Devgn started his career in 1992 film Phool Aur Kaante. He is a Punjabi and completed his graduation in Mumbai, India. He is married to Kajol and has two children. The actor is set to be seen in Singham Again alongside Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and others.

Ajay Devgan's muscular body was first showcased in the movie Singham and since then has been seen in several other films where he has appeared shirtless showing his dedication to his craft. In movies like Shivay and Action Jackson, his impressive body mesmerized everyone.

9. Ranveer Singh

Birthdate: July 6, 1985

July 6, 1985 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Ranveer Singh made his acting debut with a leading role in the romantic comedy film Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) for which won Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Some of his best movies are Bajirao Mastani (2015), Padmaavat (2018), Simmba (2018), and Gully Boy (2019). In 2021 and 2022, he starred in these three films: Sooryavanshi (2021), 83 (2021), Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022) and Cirkus (2022).

Ranveer Singh spends a lot of time on his fitness regimen and is currently one of the leading bodybuilding actors in Bollywood.

10. Vidyut Jammwal

Birthdate: December 10, 1981

December 10, 1981 Birthplace: Jammu and Kashmir

Vidyut Jammwal is known for his roles in action films. He is also a stunt artist and trained martial artist. Vidhyut has trained in the Indian martial art Kalaripayattu since the age of three.

Vidyut grabbed attention after debuting in the movie Force due to his incredible acting skills and fitness level. He became famous for his outstanding stunts and physique.

