EXCLUSIVE: It's a girl for Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, actors welcome their first child

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are over the moon as they have welcomed their first child- a baby girl! It was in August that Bipasha and Karan announced they are expecting their first child together. Since then, Bipasha has been posting the loveliest pictures and videos on Instagram, documenting her pregnancy journey. The couple had been eagerly waiting for their little baby, and their joy knows no bounds as she is finally here!

We now have confirmed the news that Bipasha Basu gave birth to a baby girl. The couple is proud parents to a little daughter. Bipasha, who has been sharing some fun reels throughout her pregnancy, had posted a video with the caption ‘Baby on the way’. The video showed Bipasha and Karan grooving goofily to a song, and in her caption, she wrote, “Can barely move nor groove anymore #parentstobe #mamatobe #loveyourself.”

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Bipasha Basu shared that she and Karan had been trying for a baby before the pandemic, but then they dropped the idea after the pandemic hit. “In 2021 we decided to try again, and God has been kind, we conceived,” she said.

When Bipasha Basu announced her pregnancy

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover broke the news of the actress’ pregnancy in August this year by sharing a stunning picture from her maternity photoshoot. “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see... so soon, we who once were two will now become three," the couple had posted.