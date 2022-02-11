Valentine's Day EXCLUSIVE: Bipasha Basu says she believes in 'love forever’; Calls Karan Singh ‘soulmate’

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and we can already feel love in the air. On February 14, many couples express their feelings for each other and also celebrate it as a memorable day. Not only common people but even celebrities also surprise their partners. However, Valentine's Day is not just a celebration of a single day. Before Valentine's Day, people also celebrate Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day. Well, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, actress Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover shared their thoughts on believing in love.

Bipasha Basu said, “For me, I would say that I am a total believer of love forever. I have been like this from childhood and then yes at there was a point of time I did become cynical but then when I met Karan and the kind of love I felt for him. I realised that I have never been in love with someone so deeply. So everything that happen before that was just rehearsal for me to find my soulmate.”

Speaking further, the actress added, “No, it's true. It's just that I know and every day we feel more love for each other and we say that to each other. I believe as a couple it's very important to show the love, talk about it, communicate about it, respect it date to date. It’s not just about valentine’s day for us. We don’t have that fix things that we have to go on weekly date or monthly date to keep the passion alive. Finally, at the end of the day the person who makes you laugh the most and with whom you can spend all your time and never feel like wanting space is the right person for you. And me and Karan you know even the lockdown was not difficult for us.”

Watch the full interview here:

On the work front, it has been a long time since Bipasha was seen on the screen. Her fans are looking forward. While Karan Singh Grover will be seen in three web shows this year.

