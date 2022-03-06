Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: ‘Everybody thinks we’re standing on streets selling our bodies,’ says Sushant Divgikr

Pinkvilla is back with its popular Woman Up series. And in today’s episode, we have talented actor and drag queen, Sushant Divgikr. During the conversation, Sushant opened up on their thoughts on how they still have to struggle for proper representation in society, shared their take on the portrayal of transgender in media, and also praised several Bollywood actresses for breaking stereotypes.

Sushant Divgikr said, “Everybody thinks we are all standing on the streets and selling our bodies or begging. This is what you've seen in the movies by far. Maybe now you must have seen 1 or 2 movies with better representation that also not with a trans person. Where is the trans actor? So are you doing us a favour? Why do people think we are always on the street? Because it's been conditioned for us to believe. The 90s films were horrible, not 1 director came out and apologised to billions of people they have harmed. Growing up we have been bullied, hit, touched at places we shouldn’t have been, abused. I still get called names, so imagine somebody from a smaller town.”

Sushant further added that they are proud of actresses including Taapsee, Bhumi, Mrunal Thakur for breaking stereotypes. "There are so many girls who have broken these barriers," the drag queen added.

Watch the full interview here:

To note, the model, actor, and drag artiste, Sushant Divgikr has worked hard for the welfare of the Indian LGBTQIA+ community and has done multiple digital campaigns in Pride Month, nationally and internationally.

