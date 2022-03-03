Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Neelam Kothari Soni on why she didn't watch her films, doing women-centric project

If you are an 80s kid, Neelam Kothari Soni is a name that you will definitely be aware of. She was known for her innocent, girl next door image and her impressive acting prowess. Neelam had some hit movies to her name and enjoys a decent fan following. While she had managed to make headlines with her stint in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, she recently took a lane down the memory lane and revealed that she hasn’t watched half of her movies. Interestingly, Neelam made the big announcement during her exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla for Woman Up season 3.

During the conversation, Neelam spoke about how women were never considered the hero during the 80s and 90s. She said, “So, I think when I was doing films, so it was always like a standard kind of movie that was being made, a masala movie. The heroine had to know how to dance? She had to look good and that was the basic criteria back then. So, I mean half the time, half the movies I did which I actually haven’t even watched. Because first of all, I did not even have the time, honestly! And in those days, you had to go to the theatres to watch a movie and secondly a lot of my roles, in the beginning, were typecast because I was so young”.

Neelam also emphasised that she wasn’t even looking to do women-centric or meatier roles back then and was happy playing “the young teenage girl, the baby doll, the image that I had who was prancing around dancing singing songs”. However, it was later that she decided to look out for substantial roles as she had matured with time. Neelam also asserted that the launch of OTT platforms has changed the game. “It’s just a different ball game altogether because now people…makers are willing to experiment…they are not only worried about the collections over the weekend. You know, they can experiment. It’s not so much of a risk, I think now,” she added.

So, when quizzed if she is willing to do something women-centric now, Neelam stated, “I would love to. If something interesting came my way, I would love to. But, at this point in my life, my daughter Ahana is 9 years old and she demands my time. She doesn't request, she demands my time. So, I think, if the shooting is in Bombay, then definitely”.

