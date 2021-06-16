EXCLUSIVE: Neelam goes for getaway with family in Mulshi; Says ‘It’s going to be more of a digital detox’

Neelam Kothari has shared her thoughts on COVID 19 among other things. The actress believes that a small vacation helps in releasing stress.

Actress Neelam Kothari was recently seen in a special episode of Super Dancer - Chapter 4. She was accompanied by Govinda. The actors also danced on their famous song ‘Main Se Meena Se’ and recreated the magic on the show. However, she had also made her acting come back with the web show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. The show also featured Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan. Meanwhile, the actress has gone on a small vacation with her husband Sameer Soni and daughter Ahana in Mulshi.

Talking about her vacation, she said, “Best part will be there will be hardly any Wi-Fi or internet so she won’t have her iPad which is the best thing and actually for Sameer and me our phones will be switched off and we won’t be on our devices so I think it’s going to be more of a digital detox as well. So mind detox, digital detox, physical detox everything.”

“I think the best part is this is mainly for Ahana (her daughter) as she hasn't been able to meet her friends and do anything, she’s been busy with her online school or I think for a child also there be no devices, there will be greenery, she will do yoga, she’ll do organic farming you know so I think for a child it’s it’s very very important more than grown-ups,” she added.

Neelam even mentioned about COVID 19 situation and said that it is important to get away from a stressful environment in the sense of being in a city which you know we can’t go out, you’re scared to meet people.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Neelam Kothari on acting comeback plans; Shares an update on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×