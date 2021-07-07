EXID’s Hani, Kwak Si Yang and Kim Min Kyu cast as leads for new JTBC drama

Hani, Kwak Si Yang and Kim Min Kyu cast for the new drama ‘Idol’. Read ahead to know more.

Second half of 2021 looks exciting with all the upcoming dramas and one of them is the JTBC drama ‘Idol’ starring EXID’s Hani, Kim Min Kyu and Kwak Si Yang. This will be Hani’s first time as a female lead in a major studio’s drama and we couldn’t be happier! The awaited drama started talks in April and finally has confirmed the lead cast. The story is about idols who work hard to experience the success of one comeback in order to not disband.

Hani will play the character of ‘Kim Jae Na’ a member of the 6 year ‘no name’ group Cotton Candy who cannot leave her failed dreams and would fight through any limits to gain success. Kwan Si Yang is to play the character of ‘Cha Jae Hyeok’ the cold, calculative and straightforward CEO of Star Peace Entertainment which is also Cotton Candy’s representative company. Rookie Kim Min Kyu will be playing the role of ‘Seo Ji Han’, the face of the popular group Mars, the moneymaker of Star Peace. Seo Ji Han is a warm, sweet and considerate person with versatile charms.

The drama will be encapsulating the various tiring and repetitive steps taken by young people in order to reach their new dreams. It is almost a farewell guide for people who are determined to secure their failed dreams. In today’s day and age, youth face a lot of obstacles in their path as the expectations from them are cookie cutter style but unfortunately, many of them aren’t able to fit the mould and lose hope. But then there are some who keep falling and getting back up to fight. We are sure to learn a lesson or two through this drama!

Idol is written by Jung Yun-jeong, the famed writer for dramas such as ‘Misaeng’, ‘Bride of Haebak’, ‘Chosun Police Station’ etc and directed by Noh Jong Chan who directed well-loved dramas like ‘Clean with Passion for now’, ‘Personal Taste’, ‘Who are you?’ etc. It is scheduled to air in the second half of this year and we are definitely looking forward to it.

Credits :News1

