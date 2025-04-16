Fact Check: Was EXO’s Kai smoking while filming Jeongwaja episode? Truth behind leaked set photos gets revealed

In the world of K-pop, idols are often scrutinized for their every move, and when it comes to smoking, this scrutiny becomes even more intense. Over the years, several K-pop idols have been caught smoking in public, leading to viral scandals that required apologies and clarification to ease the concerns of their devoted fans. Recently, EXO's Kai found himself at the center of such controversy after a series of photos allegedly showing him with a cigarette surfaced online.

The photos were taken during the filming of the YouTube series Jeongwaja, a program that has become quite popular among fans. In the images, Kai is seen holding what appeared to be a cigarette, sparking immediate backlash and concern from the K-pop community. Fans quickly took to social media, sharing their shock and confusion. Many were left wondering if the photos were genuine, leading to a flood of comments and speculations about the authenticity of the images.

For a brief moment, it seemed like Kai had become embroiled in another scandal involving smoking, a topic that has previously caused K-pop idols to face major backlash and public apologies. The initial reaction was one of disbelief, as fans struggled to reconcile the image of Kai with something that could potentially harm his carefully cultivated image.

However, after further investigation, the situation was swiftly clarified. Additional video footage from the filming revealed that the object in Kai's hand was not a cigarette at all, but in fact a pen. The pen, which had a similar shape and size to a cigarette, had created an optical illusion when captured in photos, leading to the misunderstanding. Fans breathed a collective sigh of relief as the confusion was resolved, and the situation quickly turned into a topic of light-hearted discussion among his supporters.

This brief incident came at a time when Kai was celebrating his return to the public eye after completing his mandatory military service. Kai, who had been away from the entertainment scene for nearly two years, made his grand comeback as the second host of the Jeongwaja YouTube series. Meanwhile, his fans are eager to see him back in action, and his recent activities have been met with great enthusiasm.

