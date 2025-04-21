Lee Dong Wook to reunite with Kim Hye Jun in A Shop for Killers 2; action-thriller series set for 2026 release

The news is out, and fans can finally celebrate — A Shop for Killers is officially returning for a second season, and it’s set to premiere in 2026. Disney+ confirmed the production on April 21, ending all the speculation and excitement that’s been building since the first season wrapped up.

The series, which quickly became a global hit, follows the intense and dangerous life of Jung Ji An, played by Kim Hye Jun. After losing her parents, she’s taken in by her mysterious uncle Jin Man, brought to life by Lee Dong Wook. What seems like a simple shopping mall run by her uncle turns out to be the front for a secret operation tied to assassins and mercenaries. When Jin Man suddenly dies, Ji An inherits his deadly world, instantly becoming the target of cold-blooded killers.

Season 2 picks up with Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Jun reprising their roles, continuing the dark and action-packed story that left audiences hooked. Joining them once again are Jo Han Sun as the ruthless Bale, Geum Hae Na as the fierce Min Hye, Lee Tae Young as the ever-loyal Brother, and Kim Min as Pasin, the Muay Thai master who looks after Ji An.

This time, new faces are entering the world of A Shop for Killers 2. Hyu Ri, known for Eye Love You and Pachinko, will play Q, the leader of Babylon’s East Asia mercenary branch. Masaki Okada joins as J, Q’s younger brother and partner in leading the team. Jung Yen Ha steps into the role of Kusanagi, the head of Babylon’s East Asia operation, promising even more danger and tension as the story expands.

A shop for Killers is based on the novel by Kang Ji Young. The series gained attention not just for its intense action but for its emotional depth, especially the complicated bond between Ji An and her uncle. With the official announcement confirming its 2026 release, anticipation is already sky-high. Though an exact date hasn’t been revealed, fans can look forward to more high-stakes battles, hidden secrets, and deadly encounters when the show makes its long-awaited return.

The uncle-niece duo is coming back — and this time, the stakes are higher than ever in A Shop For Killers 2.

