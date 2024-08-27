10 Biggest Hollywood Breakups and Divorces in 2024 So Far; Featuring Cardi B, Harry Styles, and More

It’s been eight months into 2024 and the year has already been dubbed as the year of “breakup” on the internet, owing to the several high-profile fallouts that everyone witnessed. The most recent being the Bennifer saga which had everyone tuned in, several other celebrities chose to part ways with their partners leaving fans shaken. Here is a list of the 10 biggest breakups and divorces that we have seen this year:

Taylor Russell and Harry Styles

Their 14-month-long relationship culminated in a breakup back in May. As per The Sun, the two headed for a trip to Tokyo to figure things out, but this turned out to be the tipping point for their romance, as things went sour on the vacation. “Things have become strained recently, though, and they’ve taken some time out,” an insider commented on their situation. The two first sparked romance rumors back in 2023, after some public sightings.

Cardi B and Offset

The life of this duo has been wrapped with a lot of highs and lows. They first met in 2017, quickly got engaged, and married a year later. However, headed for a separation in 2018, only to reconcile sometime later. This time, however, Cardi B filed for a divorce from the rapper as the news surfaced this month. As per a source of Page Six, the two have “grown apart,” which is what motivated her to make this decision.

Madelyn Cline and Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson is no stranger to finding mentions in Hollywood’s biggest breakups. Back in July, it was noted by publications that the romance between Davidson and actress Madelyn Cline had fizzled out. Things ended amicably, however.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

Perhaps one of the most coveted couples in Hollywood, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s divorce was finalized back in July. The two had announced their separation in 2022- but parted ways on friendly terms.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

While the divorce filing was made back in August 2023, it was only settled back in July this year. While speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Asghari exclusively said “It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on,” confirming that the relationship did not end bitterly.

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree

Jonas’ separation from his wife Sophie Turner was the talk of the town last year. He then sparked romance rumors with actress and singer Stormi Bree earlier this year, after the two were spotted together. Unfortunately, they too have gone separate ways, as Entertainment Tonight reported in July.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

After 20 years of going strong together, stars Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott announced their separation back in March. Spelling cited irreconcilable differences as the reason in the divorce filing. Spelling has discussed the aftermath of the divorce and co-parenting with McDermott on her own podcast.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

The two met on the set of the 2010 film Black Swan and their romance quickly transpired. They tied the knot and welcomed two children, but after more than a decade of being together- the couple parted ways, as their split was officially finalized this year. “It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it,” a friend of Portman told PEOPLE magazine.

Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio

After dating for two years, the stars went public with their breakup. It was Barker who announced it on Instagram, writing “Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together. We broke up to focus on ourselves. We are still friends and have so much love for each other.”

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan

This teen romance fizzled out as the couple made it to their 5th year together. “Mooch and I have parted ways after five years of love. We still have a lot of love and respect for each other and still hold a strong friendship and always will,” confirmed Romeo on Instagram.

