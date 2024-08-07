Tori Spelling has been reflecting back on her divorce from ex-husband Dean McDermott and her initial feelings upon discovering that he had moved on to a new woman. The 51-year-old actress discussed her split from Dean McDermott in the most recent edition of her podcast, misSPELLING. She admitted that she had been ready for the separation to happen for a while.

Speaking about her feelings, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said she isn't bothered by pictures of McDermott with other women.

"﻿I grieved and mourned the relationship during it. Yeah, so when that part happened, that part was OK. It was more my focus was just on the kids and taking care of them."

"It's weird because when I first saw a picture of them together, my immediate thought was, Oh my gosh, you know you're jealous. My new thing is, like, I [do a] gut check, and I checked inside and I was like, 'Nope, I feel nothing."

Furthermore, Spelling revealed that Calo had spent time with her family, and it made sense that she was a little nervous to come into her house. Spelling added, "She's amazing, and I'm grateful because you never know who your ex is gonna be with, and they're around your kid."

Regarding the split with McDermott—with whom she has five children—posted back in June 2023, Spelling made it clear that the two don't have any hatred toward one another. Three months ago, McDermott officially joined Lillian Lenore on Instagram as his girlfriend.

Advertisement

Spelling and McDermott met in 2005 while filming the television series Mind Over Murder in Ottawa, Canada. McDermott was married to Mary Jo Eustace, and Spelling was married to Charlie Shanian at the time.

On May 7, 2006, the actors tied the knot in a private ceremony in Fiji, little than a month after McDermott's breakup with Eustace and after she had officially divorced Shanian.

The celebrity of Beverly Hills, 90210, reportedly filed for divorce from McDermott in March 2023, alleging irreconcilable differences in court records.The couple's official separation date was stated as June 17, 2023.

ALSO READ: 'We Remain Loving And Supportive': Sara Ramírez and Ryan DeBolt Finalize Their Divorce With No Spousal Support To Any