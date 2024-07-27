Sandra Bullock is 'Very Happy to Be a Mom' as She Turns 60; Source Reveals Everyone Helped 'Life Her Up' After Her Partner's Death

It seems like America's Sweetheart Sandra Bullock is bouncing back and is focused on being the best mother she can be to her two kids. A year after the shocking passing of her partner, Bryan Randall, sources indicate that the Speed actress is now shifting her focus to being a happy mom. The sources also reveal how close friends of Bullock are helping her by showering her with love and support.

Bullock’s partner of many years, Bryan Randall, with whom she was in a severe relationship, passed away in 2023 after a three-year battle with ALS. Before that, Sandra announced that she would be stepping away from the limelight to focus on her family and two kids, who are 11 and 14 years old.

The actress, who was last seen in the 2022 movie The Lost City with Channing Tatum, has been away from the public domain for the better part of two years. Now, sources close to the actress and her friend, another Hollywood starlet, Jennifer Aniston, have revealed what life has been like for Bullock after such a personal loss. The source also reveals how Sandra’s friends have banded together to support her in whatever capacity they can.

Bullock’s life after Bryan Randall’s passing

Last year, on July 26, Sandra Bullock announced the passing of her dear partner, Bryan Randall, after battling ALS. The actress, who is fiercely private about her life, has continued to remain MIA for the past two years, shifting her focus on family and her kids.

As reported in the entertainment portal People, a source close to the FRIENDS actress Aniston has revealed to the portal that Sandra has been doing better. It continues to emphasize that Bullock is a very happy mother of two very wonderful kids.

The sources continue to reveal what Sandra Bullock’s environment was like after Randall’s passing. “Her friends gave her the support that she needed both during his illness and afterward. She is grateful for all the love," the source adds. "Everyone helped to lift her up after Bryan passed,” the source concluded.

Sandra met Bryan Randall in 2015 when he was photographing her son’s birthday party, and since then, the two have continued to date and raise their children. Rven though Randall and Bullock were never married, she always referred to him as the love of her life.

Sandra Bullock’s comeback

The Ocean's Eight actress has spoken about taking a break from work while she was promoting her last big screen role in The Lost City. She had said that she did not know when that ‘while’ would end.

But after taking a break for almost two years now, it has been a year since Bryan’s untimely demise. Sandra might already be working on making her silver screen come back. Back in June, People confirmed that Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman would be starring in the sequel to their 1998 romance fantasy movie Practical Magic.

On the other hand, Sandra has expressed interest in reuniting with her Speed co-star Keanu Reeves as well, when they met for the 30th Anniversary of their movie. So, while our hearts go out to the Miss Congeniality actress, we are happy that she found strength around her and will be making her comeback soon.

