Jeremy Renner out of surgery after suffering blunt chest trauma; James Gunn and 5 more celebs send well wishes

Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident while plowing snow and was airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2 in a critical but stable condition after suffering injuries. As per the latest reports, a health update on his condition has confirmed that the actor has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from blunt chest trauma following his accident. The Hawkeye star's rep informed in a statement that he has undergone surgery and revealed more details about the actor's condition adding that he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries following his accident and underwent surgery for the same on January 2, 2023. He exited the surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition as reported by Deadline.

Jeremy Renner's family releases a statement Jeremy Renner's rep also mentioned in the statement the gratitude that the Marvel star's family shared for the outpouring message of love and support they have received from fans amid his injury. The statement also mentioned a note of thanks to the doctors and nurses looking after him as well as the Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City mayor, Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families. Renner had been spending time with his family over the holidays at the Washoe county ranch. Nearly two weeks ago, the actor had posted a video that featured in his Instagram holiday highlights reels where he appeared to be driving a snow plow with the caption, "pave new paths, holiday adventures." In another post from a week ago, the actor had shared his snow adventures with kids as he wrote, "Nearly done with sledding hill for the kids." The Avengers star's Instagram feed showcases several posts featuring snow-clad landscapes showcasing his love for the same. One post from a year ago consists of a caption that says, "How would you feel if your driveway looked like this?? I’m so happy Mother Nature dictates my day!"

Jeremy Renner's Washoe county ranch Jeremy Renner has reportedly owned a ranch in Washoe county since several years. Recently, Northern Nevada was hit by a winter storm on New Year’s Eve and the weather-related incident saw 35,000 homes lose power. At the moment, several parts of US have been hit by the blizzard over the past week, and at least 60 people have died countrywide as reported by The Guardian. As per TMZ, Renner’s neighbours informed that the actor was plowing a road on Sunday morning so his family could get out after a snowstorm. The report stated one neighbour said that, despite its safety features, the Sno-Cat plow ran over one of Renner’s legs. Reports also suggested that the actor lost a lot of blood from the injury. As per The Guardian, Renner’s snow plow was towed away on Sunday night, several hours after the accident. Jeremy Renner's major film credits Jeremy Renner is a big name in Hollywood and the actor has also been a two-time Oscar nominee. Apart from starring in the Marvel universe as Hawkeye, the actor has also been a part of the action franchise, Mission Impossible. He has also starred in acclaimed films like The Hurt Locker and Wind River. Renner has also worked on a non-scripted series called Rennervations. The four-part series chronicles Renner’s passion for giving back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs. The actor recently also visited India for the same. Celebs send their love and support to Jeremy Renner After the news of his accident hit the news, several celebrities took to social media to wish the actor a speedy recovery. Fans of the Hawkeye star also sent him their well wishes on hearing about the accident. Mark Ruffalo Mark Ruffalo shared an Instagram story to wish Jeremy a speedy recovery as he wrote, "Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery. Please send healing goodness his way." James Gunn DC Studios' newly appointed co-CEO, director James Gunn sent his thoughts and prayers to Jeremy Renner following his snowplough accident as he shared a post on social media. Taking to Twitter, Gunn wrote, "My heart is with Jeremy Renner" with a prayer emoji.

Josh Gad Frozen star Josh Gad also expressed his shock over the news of the accident and wrote on Twitter, "My God. Praying for Jeremy Renner and his family." Robert Patrick Terminator actor Robert Patrick also sent his well wishes to Renner as he wrote on Twitter, "Sending up thoughts and prayers for Jeremy Renner." Tara Strong Loki star Tara Strong also penned a sweet note for Jeremy as she wrote, "My sweet Jer. Loved you for decades. From a Senior Trip to the #MCU. Sending you & your closest healing love, light & strength for a full recovery."

