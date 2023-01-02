Jeremy Renner in ‘critical but stable condition’ after accident; 5 lesser-known facts about Hawkeye

Jeremy Renner ‘s condition is ‘critical but stable’ after the Avengers Endgame actor suffered injuries in an accident on Sunday, revealed his spokesperson. The actor was plowing snow when the incident took place.

Talking to Variety, a spokesperson for the actor said, “We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today.” They further added that his family is with him and that he is receiving excellent care.

As per Deadline – who was first to report the incident - the actor was airlifted to the hospital.

According to the Reno-Gazette Journal, Renner has a house at Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, which is at a distance of 25 miles from Reno. This region was hit by a winter storm on New Year’s Eve which reportedly resulted in as many as 35,000 homes losing power across Northern Nevada’s Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Storey, and Lyon counties. The New York state governor Kathy Hochul has described it as ‘the blizzard of the century’ and as many as 60 people have reportedly lost their lives.

In the recent past, the two-time Academy Award nominee has taken to his social media space to share pictures of him and his family having a good time in the snow. In one such video, Renner wrote, “What’s the best part of your week? A spring afternoon, family play session in the mountains? I’m with an Irish coffee/cocoa on the sidelines #reno #laketahoe #waiting for heat (red heart emojis)”.