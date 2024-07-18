24 Movie Adaptation Announced: Will Kiefer Sutherland's Return? Report

The 2001 series 24 may be making its way back into production but this time it will be a movie, according to Variety. Brian Grazer, an executive producer of the original series, hinted at this in one of his recent statements.

Brian Grazer teases the film version

In a June interview with Squawk Box on MSNBC, Brian Grazer talked about a potential film adaptation after being asked by the show’s host. The man went ahead to talk about various legacy IP brands at his production company, Imagine Entertainment.

Among other things, he said that they are developing a 24 film “that we’re going to do in a very interesting way with Disney and Fox”.

Early development and casting doubts

It is still early in the process but there has been no confirmation if Kiefer Sutherland will play the role of Jack Bauer once more. The original show ran for eight seasons starting in 2001 and starred Sutherland as Bauer.

It was a real-time political thriller that won several awards including Emmy Awards for Best Drama Series and lead actor in a drama series for Sutherland.

Sutherland reprised his role in 2014’s limited series 24: Live Another Day; while Corey Hawkins played the leading character in 2017’s failed spinoff called 24: Legacy. However, this spinoff was canceled after just one season. Fans are dying to know more about 24 movie.

But hope springs eternal because it would be enough to have Jack back on screen one more time acting as if he were alive; both casually and like nothing serious had happened throughout a half-decade or so since last season had concluded safely without having any accidents at all.

