28 Years Later Trailer Reveals Evolved Zombies and THIS Actor’s Return; Watch

What started back in the days has now evolved and dragged humanity years back. The zombie apocalypse franchise’s latest entry, 28 Years Later, was highly anticipated, and a trailer has been recently released.

Looking at the footage, one can easily confirm that it is not going to be a usual zombie adventure film but will take you through many twists and turns, ultimately making you question the reality.

At the beginning of the 28 Years Later trailer, we see a room full of kids, as a mother drops another kid in it, also having a scared emotion.

While other kids are busy watching the TV, a few start to cry. Soon we come across the rage that the zombies had gripped the world with. People screaming and jumping through the glass window, hunting the ones who are alive.

“Days became weeks,” the trailer reads, before it introduces us to an island. While this new territory looks a bit isolated and safe from the horrors of the world outside it, there are other mysteries to be solved.

People here are living their normal lives, which, however, has turned the clock backward. While farmer, councilor, and seamster happen to be some familiar jobs, the list also consists of another one, “watch tower.”

This job is a bit risky, and hence the trailer shows pointy arrows and barbed wire. Aaron Taylor-Johnson soon appears on screen, sharing the time with a kid, as they take long routes, walking on a road covered by deep water on both ends.

Advertisement

The two seem to be hunters who witness new zombies and run into an abandoned home outside their island.

Soon begins the chase again. Well, it is not only the duo of hunters but also the army that is being chased by the new wave of zombies.

The best part of the trailer happens to be when several zombies are chasing the humans on a farm and Cillian Murphy’s character from the 2002 film appears to have been zombified as he emerges from the tall grass and flowers.

28 Years Later will be released on June 20, 2025.

ALSO READ: Ralph Fiennes Opens Up On 28 Years Later Plot Details; Here’s Everything We Know So Far