'A Part Of Me Is Missing...': Holly Marie Combs Reacts To Her Charmed Co-star Shannen Doherty's Death; Pens Touching Tribute

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Holly Marie Combs is mourning the death of legendary actress Shannen Doherty, who sadly passed away on July 13 after years of her battle with cancer. Combs had previously shared the screen with Doherty. They both co-starred together in their beloved fantasy drama series Charmed.

The actress recently wrote an emotional tribute for the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress, recalling their years-long friendship. They shared a close bond over the years, as Combs mentioned she was her "better half of 31 years."

Holly Marie Combs recalled her longtime friendship with the late actress Shannen Doherty

Holly Marie Combs recently reflected on her longtime friendship with her late co-star Shannen Doherty, expressing the sorrow of losing her "better half" in an emotional tribute. Combs shared a carousel post featuring some throwback pictures of them and wrote a lengthy note.

The actress shared, "There is a hollow in my chest and I can't seem to catch my breath," noting that she feels like a part of her is missing, "Even though I know exactly what you would say to me right now. I know exactly what you would tell me to do right now."

The Charmed series star expressed how her "undying" spirit will continue to live on in her and her children, Riley and Finley. She further mentioned that her kids, who she said the actress "loved as her own," will carry her sense of "purpose and pride," and they will always stand up for what is right, no matter what.

Holly Marie Combs added that Shannen Doherty's "fire" will live on in her children and the many others "Charmed ones you helped raise." She called her co-star "a fierce fighter" until the end, her most ardent "champion, loyal protector, and best friend."

Combs concluded by noting that the Heathers movie actress taught her the "true meaning of family" and ended the note by writing, "You were and will be forevermore my sister. I love you."

Shannen Doherty's mother, Rosa Doherty, remembered her late daughter

Following her death, several of her co-stars and colleagues paid touching tributes to the actress. Doherty's mother, Rosa Doherty, also spoke about her death, as she told People magazine in a statement on July 15, "She is my beautiful girl and my heart."

She added that her family wants to thank everyone who showed love and support for her daughter throughout her life.

Shannen Doherty, who starred in some of the most successful and influential series and movies in the film industry throughout her career, passed away on July 13, 2024, after losing her battle with cancer.