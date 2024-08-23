A$AP Rocky Is Tired of His and Rihanna's Kids' Obsession with Cocomelon; 'Don’t Tell My Girl I Said That'

Mama Rihanna, aka Riri, and her partner A$AP Rocky seem to be doing a fabulous job when it comes to parenting their kids, despite their busy schedules. In Billboard’s latest cover story published on August 22, 2024, the artist (born Rakim Mayers) disclosed that he doesn't share the same taste in music as his sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 1, who are massive Cocomelon fans.

“That s--- is driving me nuts!" he jokingly said about the kids' cartoon. "Don’t tell my girl I said that. I’m totally joking. I don’t give a s---. She’s tired of it too, probably,” he added.

Rocky had all the praise in the world for his wife, who, according to him, is perfect. “It’s crazy how we find balance with our chaotic schedules. [The relationship] is going great,” he said.

The Umbrella singer, who has been in a relationship with Rocky since 2020, announced her pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime show performance in February 2023.

Rocky admitted in the Billboard cover story (as per PEOPLE) that Rihanna has been quite understanding and manages things perfectly despite their packed schedules.

“When the schedule’s freed up, that’s when you get to spend the most time together. It’s all understanding and compatibility,” he added, like a proud partner.

The couple has been spotted at several red-carpet events together, looking completely smitten in the photos. Fans certainly love to see them together and cheer for the two.

Both artists have slowed down their respective musical outputs as they’ve grown into their relationship and become parents; Rocky's last full-length album dropped in 2018, while Rihanna’s was released in 2016.

"Both parents do everything they can to spend as much time with the boys as possible. It is pure joy for them," a source from PEOPLE previously said.

It’s great to see a solid friendship between two of the biggest musicians blossom into love and enhance their relationship. We cannot wait to witness what the power couple has in store for them in terms of music, their personal life, and all other areas of their lives.

