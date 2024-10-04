Abbott Elementary Set To Team Up With THIS Beloved Sitcom For Highly-Awaited Crossover Episode; Find Out

What could be better than two iconic sitcoms crossing over? Fans of Abbott Elementary should definitely brace themselves as the show is about to get a lot more grand and special because the sitcom is teaming with none other than It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia for a crossover episode.

Yes! You read that right. This news was confirmed by the FX show’s creator and actor Rob McElhenney by posting it on Instagram on Thursday. In the photo, he along with co-star Charlie Day and Abbott’s Quinta Brunson posed while donning sunglasses.

It appears that they captured this picture on the sets of the ABC show. Without giving any further details about this collab, he kept his caption pretty short and simple by just writing, “Oh. Hello.”

However, this wasn’t the only picture he shared. McElhenney took to his Instagram stories and also shared a picture that included the aforementioned actors along with Danny DeVitto, Tyler James Williams, and William Stanford Davis.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, back in July, during Comic-Con, Brunson teased that her series would be featured in a crossover episode but apart from this, she was tight-lipped about more information for the same.

As per the publication, she said, “We will be doing an interesting crossover this season... but I’m not going to tell you with who or with what or where or when or how,” adding, “But it’s really exciting, and I think it’ll change television as we know it.”

Abbott Elementary has been one of the most successful ventures that didn't take much time to grab attention from the viewers and many people online have started appreciating the series for its humor and flawless acting.

It Always Sunny In Philadelphia also created a name for itself since it started airing, making a fanbase for itself for the amazing performances put forth by the stars of the show, including Day, McElhenney, Devito, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Glenn Howerton, and many more.

However, it’s not that big of a wait for the fans to witness this interesting crossover of two sitcoms, as the ABC show is slated to premiere its fourth season on October 9, 2024.

