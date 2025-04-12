Adolescence Star Owen Cooper Shares Real-Life Insights About His Character Jamie Miller: ‘Ever Going to Be…’

Adolescence is what you call an outing that has the potential to bring a massive change. While this series is being loved by a global audience, its star, Owen Cooper has come forward to talk about how real-world events can lead someone into the same situation in which his character Jamie Miller was dragged under.

Advertisement

The young actor recently opened up to The Hollywood Reporter reflecting on the online manosphere that is being consumed largely.

Stating that the online world happens to be a complete “eye-opener” for him, Owen Cooper also mentioned how he at first did not understand the complex meaning behind emojis that are being shared amongst teens these days.

“I was glad I didn’t have an idea of what was going on — the emojis and the meanings behind them,” Owne Cooper added.

Further talking he went on to mention that it was the same thing with his friends, even they had no idea about the online meaning of emojis, however, that doesn't mean it is not happening in the real world, “it’s obviously happening across the country,” the young star added.

Owen Cooper further addressed the possibility of his character Jamie Miler from the Netflix series being saved from what he was dragged under, with a more intelligent answer.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Adolescence: Breakout Star Owen Cooper Recalls ‘Mad’ First Day of School After Becoming Famous

“He could have been more protected.”

Talking about the world around Jamie Miller, Cooper mentioned that he was under the wrong influence and that he was talking to the wrong people, unfortunately about which even his own family had no idea in Adolescence

“Eddie and his mum could have just told him to come off [his phone]. Simple things like that could stop someone changing their life, because Jamie’s life is never, ever, ever going to be the same again,” Owen Cooper stated.

At present, Adolescence is the fourth-most-watched Netflix show of all time. The series had even shattered many records on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Adolescence Tops Netflix's Streaming Chart, Surpassing Bridgerton Season 2 and Stranger Things Season 3 With 114 Million Views