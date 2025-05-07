After The Recruit, These 3 Netflix Shows Are Next on the Chopping Block in 2025 Cancellations

Netflix has announced the cancellation of four popular series, including The Recruit, in a recent round of cuts ahead of the 2025-26 season. Fans of these shows have expressed disappointment as two series won’t even get a final season. The decision is part of Netflix’s ongoing strategy to streamline content as competition grows and production costs rise.

The Recruit

The Recruit, a popular American spy adventure show, has officially been cancelled after two seasons. The series first premiered in 2022 and followed a young CIA lawyer who gets pulled into international conflicts after a dangerous asset threatens to reveal her connection to the agency.

Despite becoming a fan-favorite and earning an 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Netflix decided not to renew it, as per The Sun. Viewers were hoping for a continuation, but no final season will be produced. The cancellation comes as a surprise, especially considering its strong reception and growing audience base.

Territory

Australian drama Territory has also been cut after only one season. The series was set on Marianne Station, the largest cattle ranch in Australia, and followed the Lawson family’s power struggle after heir Daniel Lawson dies unexpectedly. Patriarch Colin Lawson was left to choose a successor while defending the ranch from rival ranchers, miners, thieves, and Indigenous groups.

The show offered a unique take on family legacy and land battles, but it failed to secure a second season. The storyline will not be continued, and no closure will be given to fans who had invested in the early plot.

The Sandman

The Sandman, based on the iconic DC comic book series, was renewed for a second season but will not return afterward. The fantasy drama followed Morpheus, also known as Dream, who escapes from captivity after more than a century and tries to restore order to his realm, the Dreaming.

Although the show had a loyal fan base and positive reviews, Netflix decided to end it after season two. No official reason was given, but it’s part of the wider programming changes taking place at the platform.

The Empress

German historical drama The Empress will end after its upcoming third season. The show, based on the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria, became one of Netflix’s most popular non-English titles. It starred Devrim Lingnau and Philip Froissant and was the second-most watched Netflix series worldwide for two weeks.

Despite its global popularity, Netflix confirmed that it won’t continue beyond season three. Fans will get one final installment, but the story will not go further.

