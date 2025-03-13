Agents of SHIELD's Gabriel Luna Joins Chris Pratt Starrer The Terminal List Season 2; All We Know So Far

Gabriel Luna has now joined the cast of The Terminal List, a highly acclaimed series that stars Chris Pratt.

The aforementioned action thriller series was released back in the year 2022 and focused on a huge conspiracy between US government officials.

Those who aren’t familiar with Gabriel Luna’s acting skills that pan across many highly acclaimed movie franchises as well as series, he played the character of a new flame-skulled vigilante, Ghost Rider, Robbie Reyes, in the Marvel TV series, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Gabriel Luna was then even noticed to play a crucial role in the 2019 film Terminator: Dark Fate. Moreover, he was even seen playing the character of Tommy in the widely loved HBO adaptation of a video game by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us.

Tommy was the brother of Joel, played by Pedro Pascal. Gabriel Luna's character and Joel shared similar fighting skills.

Talking about the series, The Terminal List focuses on the story of Chris Pratt’s Lieutenant Commander James Reece. The character in question happens to be a U.S. Navy Seal, whose whole platoon gets killed during a covert mission.

Being the sole survivor of the SEAL platoon, he discovers a deep conspiracy developing within the US government that has ties to the last mission James Reece had carried out.

Further in the series, Reece goes on a hunt, fighting and killing those who were responsible for the deaths of his friends. Chris Pratt’s character then even finds himself trapped in the web of lies.

The first season of The Terminal List struggled to win the attention of the critics; however, it managed to attract the audience, who are eagerly waiting for the release of its second season.

For those who do not know, season two of The Terminal List was confirmed in February 2023, with its star Chirs Pratt set to make a return.