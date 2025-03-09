The Last of Us Season 2 Trailer: New Characters, Game Adaptations and Major Story Reveals

HBO has released the first trailer for The Last of Us Season 2, offering a glimpse into the next chapter of Joel and Ellie’s journey.

The trailer was released during The Last of Us SXSW panel, featuring co-showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, along with main cast members Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and Gabriel Luna.

The new footage showcases the life Joel and Ellie have built-in Jackson while teasing the conflict between the Washington Liberation Front (WLF) and the Seraphites in Seattle.

The trailer includes several moments adapted directly from The Last of Us Part II, including Joel and Ellie’s flashback visit to a museum, Abby and her allies trekking through the snow, and Ellie and Dina dancing before escaping an Infected attack.

Advertisement

Additionally, the trailer reveals brand-new scenes not found in the game. These include Joel noticing Ellie’s tattoo covering her bite marks, WLF leader Isaac interrogating a prisoner, and Tommy battling a Bloater with a flamethrower. Fans were also introduced to Benjamin, Tommy’s young son, a new character not present in the game.

Neil Druckmann confirmed that Season 2 will closely follow The Last of Us Part II’s storyline, which sparked significant debate among fans. When the game’s details leaked before its 2020 release, both Druckmann and voice actor Laura Bailey received online threats.

Reflecting on the backlash, Druckmann shared, “Some of that stuff was borderline traumatic. It happened at the beginning of COVID. So there were a lot of very negative things all happening at once. You can't help but think about it now.”

Advertisement

Despite the controversy, The Last of Us Part II won Game of the Year and became one of the most awarded video games of all time, only surpassed later by Elden Ring.

Kaitlyn Dever portrays Abby in Season 2, though the showrunners decided she would not need to bulk up as much as her game counterpart. Jeffrey Wright reprises his role as Isaac, similar to how Season 1 included Meryl Dandridge as Marlene from the original game.

The show’s second season is expected to cover only part of The Last of Us Part II, with production for Season 3 beginning later this summer.

However, Druckmann admitted that a third Last of Us game is unlikely, as Naughty Dog is currently focused on its sci-fi action project, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.