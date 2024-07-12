Alec Baldwin Trial: Gun Manufacturer Testifies In Court; Says Weapon 'Cannot Fire Without Pull Of Trigger'

The second day of Alec Baldwin’s Rust shooting trial dug deep into the origins and functionality of the revolver that the actor was holding when he involuntarily discharged live ammunition, killing Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer on the New Mexico set of his Western flick. The film’s director, Joel Souza, also sustained injuries when the shocking incident unfolded in 2021.

Alessandro Pietta, a weapons manufacturer of collectible firearms, testified on Thursday, July 11, that the Colt.45 model of the gun from his company, Pietta Firearms, used during the production of Rust “cannot fire without a pull of the trigger because the mechanics and design of the trigger were made to work in this way.”

For the record, Baldwin has consistently maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the prop firearm.

Weapon manufacturer and importer-distributor of the firearm involved in Rust shooting testify

“If you want to release the hammer, you need to pull the trigger,” Pietta added to his testimony.

During cross-examination from Baldwin’s attorney, however, he reportedly confirmed that he did not examine the particular gun that killed Hutchins and injured Joel Souza. The defense attorney, in fact, managed to draw from Pietta that, “other than a picture of the gun during a previous interview” via Zoom, he had not seen or had knowledge of its condition on the Rust set.

Pietta, however, added that his guns go through quality checks at his company and the government's regulatory body in his native country, Italy.

Baldwin’s legal representative had previously objected to Pietta’s testimony.

The prosecution, for its part, with the help of Justin Neal, owner of the marketing firm that imports and distributes firearms, managed to establish during the Wednesday trial date that the gun going off by itself, as claimed by Baldwin, was a first instance and only case. Neal said he had never had a customer complain of the revolver “going off by itself.” He also told the prosecutors that the gun “was in perfect condition” before being sold to the movie’s prop team.

Baldwin, as reported by People, remained stoic and attentive throughout the hearing. The 30 Rock actor faces 18 months in prison upon conviction.

Baldwin’s family was there to support him during the trial, despite the actor’s reluctance

During a break in the proceedings, Baldwin’s wife Hilaria approached him at the defense table, as reported by the aforementioned publication. The couple chatted for a few minutes before Hilaria returned to her seat. Among other family members attending the court date were Baldwin’s sister Beth Keuchler and his brother and fellow actor Stephen Baldwin.

The latter two were seen leaving the courtroom hand in hand as they walked right behind Baldwin and Hilaria. It was earlier reported that the actor put on a brave front and told his family he wanted to attend the trial alone.

Alec Baldwin’s trial is expected to run for at least two weeks and is being overseen by Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer.

Sommer also oversaw the March trial of Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who earned the maximum sentence of 18 months in jail after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

