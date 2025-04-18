Alicia Silverstone Set to Return as Cher After 30 Years in Clueless TV Series Sequel: All We Know

Break out the yellow plaid and flip phones—Cher Horowitz is making a comeback. Alicia Silverstone is set to reprise her career-defining role in a Clueless sequel series currently in development at Peacock, sending fans of the '90s cult classic into a nostalgic frenzy.

The announcement was made via Variety, with Silverstone herself confirming the news on Instagram, writing, “Totally buggin’… in the best way ” alongside a GIF and stills from the film. The new project will serve as a follow-up to the original 1995 movie, which was loosely based on Jane Austen’s Emma and became a touchstone of '90s teen culture.

While plot details remain under wraps, the creative team behind Gossip Girl, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, are on board as writers, joined by Jordan Weiss. Amy Heckerling, the original film’s writer and director, returns as an executive producer alongside Silverstone and producer Robert Lawrence.

This new series is separate from the 2020 reboot attempt that was also in development at Peacock and focused on Cher’s best friend Dionne. That project never came to fruition and notably did not include Cher as a character.

Clueless originally starred Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, and Paul Rudd. The film’s popularity led to a short-lived TV adaptation from 1996 to 1999 starring Rachel Blanchard as Cher. Since then, Silverstone has frequently revisited her character in pop culture moments, including a 2023 Super Bowl commercial and viral TikTok recreations with her son.

With its beloved heroine back in action and the original creative forces behind the scenes, the Clueless sequel series promises to deliver both nostalgia and a fresh take on Cher’s world. Whether she’s tackling climate change or couture, one thing’s for sure—Cher Horowitz is still totally iconic.

ALSO READ: What A Sweet Time': Alicia Silverstone Shares Throwback Photos Remembering Her Pregnancy With Son Bear