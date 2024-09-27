'Always On The Right Side of History’: George Clooney Praises Wife Amal Clooney On The Albies Red Carpet

The showbiz industry is filled with gorgeous power couples, such as veteran actor George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, who made a grand entrance at the Albies on September 26. Donning beautiful black ensembles, the couple graced the ceremony in New York City, hosted by The Clooney Foundation for Justice, an organization founded by the stars in 2016.

As Clooney spoke to PEOPLE at the event, he had nothing but praise for his wife, stating he would always support her in everything she does.

“She’s always on the right side of history, and I’m always so proud to be in the same room with her no matter what. This is an event where we get to focus all the attention on the people who don’t get enough attention,” he added.

Meanwhile, his wife reciprocated the kind words, stating, “He’s an amazing advocate, and it just means so much to me to be able to do this work together and for him to help bring to life some of the stories we’re telling tonight.”

The couple married in 2014 in Venice, Italy, and are parents to twins: a son named Alexander and a daughter named Ella, born in 2017. As of 2024, the duo seems set to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary together.

Advertisement

Sharing details about their plans for the special day with PEOPLE, George mentioned that he would take his better half somewhere special, although he didn’t reveal where.

ALSO READ: George Clooney Reveals He Pranked Tom Cruise By Posing As Brad Pitt And Sending Proposal To Make Sequel Of THIS Movie

Both George and Amal are actively involved in philanthropic endeavors. They have supported various causes, including humanitarian aid, human rights, and climate change.

George is known for his charismatic on-screen presence and has played iconic roles as an actor in films like Ocean's Eleven, ER, and Gravity, as well as a director.

Meanwhile, Amal's legal expertise lies in international law, with a focus on human rights and criminal law. She has been a vocal advocate for human rights and has used her platform to raise awareness about important issues.

ALSO READ: Amy Ryan Praises Wolfs Co-Stars Brad Pitt And George Clooney; Says 'They’re Extraordinary Actors'