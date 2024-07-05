Amanda Kloots Opens Up About How Grief Altered Her Perception of Self-Love Post Her Husband’s Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Grief has always been a deeply personal journey for each individual. It's almost like a fingerprint, unique to each person, indicating that there is no right or wrong way to grieve. Recently, famous personality Amanda Kloots opened up about how grieving her late husband, Nick Cordero's death, impacted all areas of her life.

Amanda Kloots joined Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess, and Randy Spelling for the June 24 podcast episode of Oldish and shared personal details about how mourning the loss of a beloved spouse altered her perception of self-love and grief. During the chat, she explained that although she leaned on creative techniques to channel her pain, grief would hit her in unexpected ways. This realization also changed the way she felt about herself.

Amanda Kloots on how she lost out on her femininity as a woman due to grief

Amanda Kloots opened up on how she lost touch with herself while mourning the death of her better half. For instance, I realized after a while that I didn't feel feminine anymore,” said Kloots. “Because I didn't have a man that was kissing me, hugging me, telling me I'm pretty. she added.

“I lost feeling sexy… and then you're a mom on top of that,” she continued. She admitted that she missed feeling loved and had to figure out how to reconnect with her inner self and cultivate a stronger sense of self and self-love for herself.

Previously, in April 2023, Kloots spoke to PEOPLE about how she’s preparing for her son to grieve his late father who he referred to as Dada. Kloots and Cordero married in 2017 and welcomed their son Elvis in 2019 before his death in July 2020 due to COVID-related complications.

Amanda Kloots on the things she did to rebuild her sense of self-love and femininity

Once Kloots realized that she needed to bring back the sense of self-love and femininity that grief took away from her, she rediscovered dance again. Kloots was formerly a Radio City Rockette and Broadway dancer.

“I go to this sexy dance heels class every Monday night,” she added. “Literally, it just made me find sexiness again." She further admitted that she felt desirable once again when she embraced her body and submitted to her feminine urges without shame.

Furthermore, she also said that although trauma and grief would become all-encompassing for her, she needed to learn how to heal those parts of her as an individual and just keep taking the leaps of faith that eventually carve out a path for betterment.

Lastly, she added that being a single mom after her husband's death was also challenging but she has accepted the process and is ready to tackle the challenges that come her way.

