American Manhunt: 6 Most Shocking Reveals from Netflix's New OJ Simpson Docuseries; READ

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Netflix’s American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson was already a big hit when it was announced. The series gave its viewers some of the most spine-chilling facts related to the case it focused on.

Throughout its run, American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson also featured highly intriguing interviews, with many individuals revealing what can only be described as simply shocking.

Pieces Of Physical Evidence Were Never Collected

In the initial episode of American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson , a few LAPD detectives revealed that other detectives and crime scene analysts had failed to tag certain objects. Moreover, according to them, several objects were not even admitted as official evidence. The detectives also stated that the police never fully compared their notes, which led to the loss of many pieces of evidence.

DNA Evidence Not Collected

The docuseries also suggests that blood on light switches and doorknobs was not collected by the officers.

Simpson's Interview With The Police Not Used

After Simpson was informed about his wife’s death, he was interviewed by the LAPD. Shockingly, these interviews were used in the Netflix documentary but were not presented in court.

The Jury Selection Took 2 Months

As many people were already familiar with the gruesome case involving this personality, it was difficult to find jurors who could provide an unbiased opinion. As a result, 257 people had to be interviewed.

The Prosecution Had A Hard Time Getting The Jury To Believe The DNA Evidence

Interestingly, the case was one of the first in which DNA evidence analysis was introduced, making it difficult for the prosecutors to fully understand and for the police to collect the necessary evidence.

The Defense Used Argument Of Evidence Planting

According to the defense, the collection of DNA evidence was performed incorrectly. They also alleged that the DNA evidence was contaminated and claimed that the LAPD was framing O.J. Simpson.

