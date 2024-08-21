America’s Got Talent Season 19: Exploring Quarterfinals 2 Lineup

This week’s America’s Got Talent live shows feature the Quarterfinals 2 lineup. Eleven acts, including three Golden Buzzer contestants—Schumacher, Legión, and Sky Elements—will perform on Tuesday, August 20, with results announced on Wednesday, August 21, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

This season, four acts advance from each quarterfinal round—one chosen by a judge's Golden Buzzer and three by audience votes. Terry Crews hosts with judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel. The winner will take home $1 million and join the AGT winners list on the finale, Tuesday, September 24.

In Quarterfinals 1, 11 acts performed, including singer Richard Goodall, contortionist Arshiya, band Ashes & Arrows, dance groups Attraction Juniors, Hypers Kids Africa, and Los Osos High School, rap duo Flewnt & Inkabee, acrobat Hakuna Matata, singer Liv Warfield, baton twirler Phillip Lewis, and dog act Roni Sagi & Rhythm. Hakuna Matata received Sofia’s Golden Buzzer, while Richard, Ashes & Arrows, and Roni Sagi & Rhythm advanced based on America’s votes.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent continues with Quarterfinals 2 on Tuesday (live performances) and Wednesday (live results). This week’s acts are: AIRFOOTWORKS, Alex Sampson, Ashlee Montague, Bboy Samuka, Biko’s Manna, Brooke Bailey, Legión, NiNi, Schumacher, Sky Elements, and Young-Min.

The judging panel remains Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara, with Terry Crews hosting for the sixth season.

This year, each judge can press the Golden Buzzer twice during auditions, allowing acts to skip the Judge Cuts and go straight to the live shows.

The nine acts that received Golden Buzzers are: comedian Learnmore Jonasi (Terry Crews), singer Richard Goodall (Heidi Klum #1), singer Liv Warfield (Simon Cowell #1), drone group Sky Elements (Simon #2), dance crew Legión (Sofia Vergara #1), dancer Brent Street (Howie Mandel #1), singer Pranysqa Mishra (Heidi #2), singer Reid Wilson (Howie #2), and animal mask act Schumacher (Sofia #2).

America’s Got Talent airs throughout the summer on NBC, with the Season 19 finale on Tuesday, September 24. Check out our AGT winners list to see past champions. The show’s success has led to global versions and four U.S. spin-offs: The Champions, Extreme, All-Stars, and Fantasy League.

