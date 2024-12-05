Amy Adams Reacts To Fan Casting For Biopic Of Taylor Swift’s Publicist, Also Calling Herself ‘Swiftie At 50’

Fans of actors do know what role would suit them perfectly. A recent such casting was brought up through a petition that cast Amy Adams to play the role of Taylor Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine, for a biopic.

Surprisingly, even the six-time Academy Award nominee too showed some interest in playing the aforementioned part.

In a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the American Hustle actress stated, “That would be amazing,” about the fan casting, where the die-hard had mentioned that Adams would win an Oscar for her portrayal of Tree Paine.

Further expressing her interest in playing the part, Adams stated that the role would be fun, adding, “If it got me closer to Taylor, then that would be fun.”

Meanwhile, the Catch Me If You Can actress then even admitted that she recently became a Swiftie after she went to one of the shows of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Talking about her experience of being a fan of the I Knew You Were Trouble songstress, Amy Adams stated that she had always liked her compositions, and one fine day she went to the Eras Tour with a friend who had a ticket.

“Then I became a Swiftie at 50,” Adams added.

“I’m a Swiftie at 50, so I’m like a shifty Swiftie at 50... and then I’m like, ‘Isn’t that nifty?’” the Nightbitch star expressed her emotions on the show.

Meanwhile, she even spoke of her daughter, who had told her that she hates this thing about her actress mother.

For those who do not know, the Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian actress has a daughter named Aviana, whom she shares with her husband Darren Le Gallo. The couple, who met each other in an acting class back in 2001, welcomed Aviana in 2010.

Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo tied the knot in 2015.

Nightbitch is a horror comedy and will be released on December 6, 2024.

